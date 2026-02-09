Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 246.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,292 shares of company stock worth $66,518,754 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

