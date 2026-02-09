Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $59.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.