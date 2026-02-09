iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after buying an additional 999,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,035,000 after buying an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 49.0%

Shares of EFV opened at $77.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.