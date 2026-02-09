Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,469 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,469 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Evercore cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.