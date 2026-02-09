ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $19.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after buying an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

