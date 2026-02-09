New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $38.26 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 139.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

