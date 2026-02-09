WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 10,503 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,196 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 941,151 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,142,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.