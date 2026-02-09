Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after buying an additional 4,154,929 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after buying an additional 4,099,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alphabet by 330.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

GOOG stock opened at $323.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

