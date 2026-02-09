New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atkore alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 710.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of ATKR opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently -94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.