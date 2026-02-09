REAP Financial Group LLC Buys 28,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

VWO stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.