Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $323.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

