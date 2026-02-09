Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,644 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $323.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

