The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 327.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 858,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 62.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 22.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,759,000 after buying an additional 185,552 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 895,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after buying an additional 324,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $27.03 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cfra Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

