Nuance Investments LLC Buys Shares of 229,986 McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 229,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,161.66. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,404.60. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,074. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.53%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

