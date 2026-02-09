Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.7143.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of -0.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

