Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 594 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,229.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,230.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.31.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

