Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,582 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $443.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.12.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

