Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

