Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,633 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 542.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,630,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $478,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $426.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average of $495.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.