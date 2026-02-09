Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%
IAU stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bullish reversal signals and reclaiming short-term moving averages suggest upside momentum in gold, supporting demand for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council reports ETF investors remained steady through a sharp gold drop — implies continued structural demand for metal-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven bids are returning on risk-off flows and geopolitical jitters, helping gold test support levels that could lift ETF flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets reiterate the bull case for gold over the medium term despite recent swings — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/intraday trade guides and support/resistance maps show key entry levels — useful for traders but mixed for longer-term flows into IAU. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure from a crypto market rout spilled into gold, weighing on prices and creating volatility that can reduce short-term ETF flows. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength, Fed policy signals and profit‑taking have capped rallies and prompted pullbacks — headwinds for gold and short-term IAU performance. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin-driven moves are spilling into broader precious metals volatility — may pressure sentiment toward gold ETFs in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.