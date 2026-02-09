Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%

IAU stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.