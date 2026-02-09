D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the bull case for precious metals remains intact despite recent swings; this commentary supports longer‑term investor confidence in silver ETFs like SLV. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven flows and renewed hopes for Fed rate cuts have driven a rebound in gold and silver, providing short‑term support to SLV. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis notes key support levels holding amid high volatility — this limits immediate downside but keeps SLV sensitive to shocks. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Key Support Holds Amid Rising Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Options strategies on SLV are offering high premiums as implied volatility spikes — attractive to income traders but signaling elevated risk for ETF holders. SLV: Selling Options Brings High Premiums When Implied Volatility Is High
- Negative Sentiment: SLV experienced a very large, rapid drawdown last week after a Fed chair nomination rattled markets — this forced sharp ETF outflows and margin selling that pressured the share price. SLV Plunged 35.6% in Five Days After Fed Chair Nomination Rattled Silver Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market reports point to deleveraging and margin calls as major drivers of a recent 10–16% intraday plunge in silver — factors that can amplify further downside for SLV. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Retail/jewelry demand may weaken after major jeweller Pandora says it will pivot away from silver toward platinum—this could reduce a structural source of silver demand. Pandora aims to break with volatile silver market, CEO says
- Negative Sentiment: Major outlets report renewed plunges and continued volatility in silver after a brief rebound, keeping downside pressure and investor caution high for SLV. Silver Plunges After Brief Rebound as Volatility Remains High
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
