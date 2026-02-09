D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

