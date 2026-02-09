Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.64 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,697,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,711,000 after buying an additional 691,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Xylem by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after acquiring an additional 830,337 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $142.26 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

