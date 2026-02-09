iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 6.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 80,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

