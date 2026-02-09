Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,868 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $520.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $328.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.54 and a 200 day moving average of $425.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.