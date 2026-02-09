Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,778 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $276.49 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.