Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,005 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

