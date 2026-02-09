Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $27.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 6.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.12.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.28 and a 200-day moving average of $656.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $411.11 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.