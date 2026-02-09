Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $27.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 6.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Intuit News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit is consolidating its accountant-facing products by replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with a unified Intuit Accountant Suite — a move that could boost retention, simplify upsells to bookkeeping and advisory services, and improve lifetime value of accountant customers. Intuit replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with Intuit Accountant Suite
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called Intuit “a very good company,” which can lift retail sentiment and trading flows in the short term. Such endorsements often amplify positive headlines after strong results. Jim Cramer on Intuit: “This Is a Very Good Company”
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion: Intuit’s collaboration with Affirm to support SMB payments could deepen payments and financing revenue streams for TurboTax/QuickBooks customers, helping monetization and cross-sell into small-business flows. How Will SMBs Benefit from Intuit and Affirm’s Partnership?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tech tailwinds: coverage noting AI is reshaping software cites Intuit among companies positioned to benefit from AI-driven product upgrades and higher software value per customer — a structural positive for long-term revenue and margins. AI Is Eating Software. Just Look at the Stock Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and independent bullish take: a published bull-case thesis reiterates strengths (recurring revenue, cross-sell) but is analytic rather than news-driving; useful for longer-term thesis but limited immediate price impact. Intuit Inc. (INTU): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: PR/brand visibility: Intuit hosted a financial literacy forum with celebrity presence at the Super Bowl — good for brand and engagement but limited direct revenue impact. McCaffrey Headlines Intuit Financial Literacy Forum At Super Bowl LX
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions: TurboTax consumer deals lower acquisition cost for some filers (good for share gains), but seasonal discounts are typical and have modest one-off impact. Taxes aren’t fun, but at least you can save with TurboTax!
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer lowered expectations for Intuit, reducing near-term growth/profit forecasts — a catalyst that prompted sell-side reevaluation and heavier trading. Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Downgrade-driven volatility: a separate note reports INTU trading down after an analyst downgrade — this explains near-term selling pressure despite broader positives. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Product outage risk: a TurboTax issue prevented filing of NY state returns for some users — a customer service problem that could raise short-term reputation and support costs if widespread. Turbo Tax issue prevents filing of NY State returns
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.28 and a 200-day moving average of $656.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $411.11 and a one year high of $813.70.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
