PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.16.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

