Northland Securities Forecasts OneMain FY2026 Earnings

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.74. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on OneMain in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 target price on OneMain in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

OneMain Trading Down 1.1%

OMF opened at $61.58 on Monday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $3,933,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $941,098. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Key Stories Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — OMF reported adjusted EPS above consensus and strong revenue growth (Q4 EPS beat and revenue well ahead of estimates), showing solid operating leverage and higher pretax/net income versus the prior year. PR Newswire: Q4 results

Q4 beat — OMF reported adjusted EPS above consensus and strong revenue growth (Q4 EPS beat and revenue well ahead of estimates), showing solid operating leverage and higher pretax/net income versus the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost — The board declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb. 17), implying a roughly 6.7% yield, which supports income-focused holders and can underpin demand for the shares.

Dividend boost — The board declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb. 17), implying a roughly 6.7% yield, which supports income-focused holders and can underpin demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Resilient loan/credit performance — Management emphasized resilient loan growth and credit trends in the Q4 review and deep-dive coverage, suggesting core business momentum even as they remain cautious on the outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 deep dive

Resilient loan/credit performance — Management emphasized resilient loan growth and credit trends in the Q4 review and deep-dive coverage, suggesting core business momentum even as they remain cautious on the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance — Truist trimmed its target from $75 to $73 but kept a “buy” rating (still implying material upside), reflecting mixed analyst views rather than a consensus sell signal. Benzinga: Truist note

Analyst nuance — Truist trimmed its target from $75 to $73 but kept a “buy” rating (still implying material upside), reflecting mixed analyst views rather than a consensus sell signal. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgrade/target cut — JPMorgan lowered its price target to $63 and moved to an “underweight” stance, reducing demand from a major institutional channel and signaling skepticism on near-term upside. Benzinga: JPMorgan note

JPMorgan downgrade/target cut — JPMorgan lowered its price target to $63 and moved to an “underweight” stance, reducing demand from a major institutional channel and signaling skepticism on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Costs & provisions rising — Coverage flagged that while net interest income rose, year-over-year expense and provision increases weighed on the stock after the print; investors are focused on whether margins and credit costs stabilize. Zacks: NII, costs, provisions

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.