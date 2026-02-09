Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.18%.The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Key Alliance Resource Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly update shows a profit surge driven by record royalties — a tangible operational beat that supports cash flow and distributions. Article Title

Quarterly update shows a profit surge driven by record royalties — a tangible operational beat that supports cash flow and distributions. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece arguing ARLP can sustain higher profitability, which may attract income and value investors. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece arguing ARLP can sustain higher profitability, which may attract income and value investors. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised several near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q1/Q3/Q4 2026) and lifted FY2028 expectations, signaling some analyst confidence in sustained earnings power.

Noble Financial raised several near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q1/Q3/Q4 2026) and lifted FY2028 expectations, signaling some analyst confidence in sustained earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data shows 0 shares shorted (likely a data anomaly) and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio — no meaningful short squeeze signal.

Reported short‑interest data shows 0 shares shorted (likely a data anomaly) and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio — no meaningful short squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti Csr issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 EPS view from $2.60 to $2.40, reducing near‑term earnings expectations and raising downside risk to consensus estimates.

Sidoti Csr issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 EPS view from $2.60 to $2.40, reducing near‑term earnings expectations and raising downside risk to consensus estimates. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered several discrete quarterly forecasts (Q1–Q4 across 2026–2027 in various notes), which can pressure the stock as investors reprice forward earnings and distribution sustainability.

Sidoti lowered several discrete quarterly forecasts (Q1–Q4 across 2026–2027 in various notes), which can pressure the stock as investors reprice forward earnings and distribution sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Noble also trimmed some multi‑year and FY2026/FY2027 estimates in the same batch of reports — a reminder that analyst views are mixed and consensus could drift lower if more downgrades follow.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

