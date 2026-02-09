What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for SLAB Q1 Earnings?

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

SLAB stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $208.84.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $595,161.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,944.77. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $201,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,907. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58,109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $568,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

