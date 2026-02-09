Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Forecast for ScanSource Earnings

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.46 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

SCSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ScanSource by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 672.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $212,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,689.80. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $391,791.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,647.04. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $1,035,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ScanSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management launched a dedicated unified‑communications go‑to‑market team and emphasized strategic initiatives intended to drive future growth — a potential catalyst for higher‑margin sales and deal conversion over time. Article Title

Management launched a dedicated unified‑communications go‑to‑market team and emphasized strategic initiatives intended to drive future growth — a potential catalyst for higher‑margin sales and deal conversion over time. Positive Sentiment: Board/governance refresh announced alongside results — typically viewed positively by investors focused on execution and oversight. Article Title

Board/governance refresh announced alongside results — typically viewed positively by investors focused on execution and oversight. Neutral Sentiment: Company characterized Q2 as steady/modest growth (revenue +2.5% YoY), and management framed the quarter in the context of strategic investments and pipeline development. Conference call transcripts provide more color on execution plans. Article Title

Company characterized Q2 as steady/modest growth (revenue +2.5% YoY), and management framed the quarter in the context of strategic investments and pipeline development. Conference call transcripts provide more color on execution plans. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS of $0.80 missed consensus ($1.00) and declined from $0.85 a year ago — a clear near‑term disappointment for earnings‑focused investors. Article Title

Q2 EPS of $0.80 missed consensus ($1.00) and declined from $0.85 a year ago — a clear near‑term disappointment for earnings‑focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $766.5M missed estimates (~$782.5M), and management trimmed FY26 revenue guidance to $3.0B–$3.1B (below Street ~ $3.2B), citing softer large‑deal activity — the primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Article Title

Revenue of $766.5M missed estimates (~$782.5M), and management trimmed FY26 revenue guidance to $3.0B–$3.1B (below Street ~ $3.2B), citing softer large‑deal activity — the primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the company “missed” quarterly revenue/earnings expectations, which explains headline weakness and intraday selling pressure before the rebound. Article Title

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.