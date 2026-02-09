Q3 EPS Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Boosted by Analyst

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2027 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $97.54 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 320,231 shares of company stock worth $31,684,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,383,000.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations.

Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward.

Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Earnings Release Notice

The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Zacks Coverage

Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. Negative Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity is heavily skewed to sales (Quiver notes 13 open‑market insider sales and no purchases in the last six months), which can be interpreted by the market as a cautionary signal even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Quiver — Insider Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

