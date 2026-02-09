What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PG FY2026 Earnings?

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

