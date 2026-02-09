ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,918 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,180.00.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Zacks Buy-the-Dip

Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Consensus Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Yahoo Bull Case

Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Wedbush PT Cut

Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified.

A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. MarketWatch Underperformance

MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. Negative Sentiment: Citizens issued a downgrade on BKNG, adding downside sentiment from at least one retail/institutional watcher and increasing short‑term selling pressure risk. Citizens Downgrade

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,457.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,275.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

