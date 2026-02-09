Q1 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a report released on Friday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.42 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

MTRX opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn P. Payne sold 8,250 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $103,785.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,196.82. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,000. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 844,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 352,194 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 24.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company’s service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

