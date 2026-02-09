UBS Group’s (UBS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

UBS Group stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

