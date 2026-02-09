Knight-Swift Transportation’s (KNX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,770. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after buying an additional 124,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,250,000 after buying an additional 315,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,430,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,087,000 after buying an additional 745,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after buying an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Finviz

Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. MarketBeat Zacks note

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. AmericanBankingNews

Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. MarketBeat

Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. MarketBeat Zacks notes

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. SEC filing (Fitzsimmons) SEC filing (Liu)

Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: January quarter missed consensus (EPS and revenue) and revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year — the earnings miss remains a baseline risk until upcoming quarterly cadence confirms improvement. MarketBeat earnings summary

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.