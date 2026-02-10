Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $8.60 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 248.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

