Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $8.60 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 248.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
Broadcom News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports Big Tech (Google, Amazon) are boosting AI capex for 2026, which directly increases demand for Broadcom’s data‑center networking, custom silicon and switch ASIC products — a near‑term revenue tailwind. Broadcom Gains As Big Tech Boosts AI Spending For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched Wi‑Fi 8 and is positioning that roadmap as an extension of its AI story to the enterprise edge — a new product channel that can expand addressable market beyond hyperscalers. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Extends AI Story To Enterprise Edge
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst notes and coverage remain bullish — citing growing demand tied to Google’s TPU builds and other hyperscaler AI projects, supporting upside to Broadcom’s data‑center revenue forecasts. Broader Analyst Sentiment on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Remains Bullish Amid Growing Demand for Google’s TPUs
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes Broadcom among semiconductor industry picks that should benefit from secular AI/ML and consumer electronics growth — a reaffirmation that macro industry tailwinds favor AVGO. 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Semiconductor Industry
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent commentators and buy‑and‑hold investor pieces (e.g., Jim Cramer mentions, Motley Fool AI stock features) continue to highlight Broadcom as an AI beneficiary — supporting retail/flows and sentiment. Broadcom (AVGO) Should Be Up A Lot, Says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: General AI stock roundups continue to put Broadcom on lists of hardware plays that benefit from multiyear AI demand, but these pieces are higher‑level and don’t change earnings expectations by themselves. The Ultimate AI Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Google and Meta’s revised AI plans frames a mixed narrative: hyperscalers boosting AI spend but occasional share‑price weakness as investors re‑price timing/expectations. This creates volatility even as fundamentals improve. Google and Meta Just Rewrote Broadcom’s AI Story—While Shares Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Bristol Gate Capital significantly trimmed its Broadcom stake — an active investor selling can signal near‑term selling pressure or differing conviction on valuation. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Cuts Broadcom Stake Significantly
- Negative Sentiment: A Forbes piece contrasts Micron’s growth story favorably versus Broadcom, highlighting competitive differences that could pressure relative performance if memory/capex dynamics keep Micron in a stronger growth position. How Micron’s Growth Engine Beats Out Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Up 3.3%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.