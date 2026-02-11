Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

