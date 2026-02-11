Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $45,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

IOO opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

