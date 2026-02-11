Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Cut by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore raised their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

