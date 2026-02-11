BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

