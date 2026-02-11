J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,380 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $220.57. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

