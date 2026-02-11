Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,992 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.64% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $94.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

