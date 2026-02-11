SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $39,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.08 and a one year high of $99.52.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.