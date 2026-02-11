SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $39,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.08 and a one year high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3016 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

