iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $154.34.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
