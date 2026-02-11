J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $491,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $903.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.