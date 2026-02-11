J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus cut their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.