J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $635,000 in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF $FDMO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 827.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $636.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

